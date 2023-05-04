Our client, a well-established Information Technology company based in Durban, is looking to fill the position of ERP Implementation Consultant.
Purpose:
To provide ERP Implementation and Training support to new and existing clients.
Key Responsibilities:
- To be part of the ERP implementation team and responsible for the implementation, training and configuration of the system at new sites
- To advise customers on the use of specific software modules for their particular business.
- To provide consultancy about business best practice and deliver stock, processing, finance and associated business module training.
- To resolve, or assist in the resolution, of customer system queries arising from the implementation.
- To liaise with the customers to define, or help define, specifications for modifications to the software related to the implementation of a system.
- Production and submission of consultancy documentation in line with company procedures and submitted in a timely manner.
- Work with current clients and the development team to resolve client queries.
- Telephonic and onsite support on the system.
- Assist the sales team with new sales leads and additional modules required by customers.
Qualifications and Experience:
- Grade 12 Senior Certificate
- IT related qualification is a must
- Extensive experience in converting data to an ERP system or across different platforms/software.
- Ability to create and maintain project timelines and budgets.
- Minimum of 4 years of implementation/consulting experience.
- Demonstrable experience of working at different customer organizational levels.
- Proven experience working as an implementer or trainer on an ERP software.
- Excellent consultancy and communication skills to deliver high quality end user training.
- Proficient in Google suite and producing high quality consultancy documents i.e., meeting notes and business cases including business discovery and producing system specifications.
- Excellent customer service and customer facing skills to work alongside customers on and off-site.
- Sound working knowledge of trading ERP business processes and procedures, including day-to-day transactions, month end and year end activities, the flow of Works Order Processing and demonstrable configuration and implementation experience relating to ERP including go-lives.
- Good understanding of financial operations and associated reporting.(desirable).
- Requires in-depth knowledge and understanding of Microsoft SQL or related programming knowledge.
- Excellent deduction and problem solving skills.
- Must be able to work independently when required.
- Experience in chairing JAD sessions (preferable).
- Ability to communicate effectively, the customer’s requirements and work within a team to resolve the issue.
- Experience in creating Data Flow Diagrams and Process Flow Diagrams.
If you are interested in applying for this role, please send a detailed copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed]
If you have not been contacted within two (2) weeks, please consider your application as unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Implementation
- software implementation
- configuration
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree