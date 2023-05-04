ERP Implementation Consultant – KwaZulu-Natal Durban North

Our client, a well-established Information Technology company based in Durban, is looking to fill the position of ERP Implementation Consultant.

Purpose:

To provide ERP Implementation and Training support to new and existing clients.

Key Responsibilities:

To be part of the ERP implementation team and responsible for the implementation, training and configuration of the system at new sites

To advise customers on the use of specific software modules for their particular business.

To provide consultancy about business best practice and deliver stock, processing, finance and associated business module training.

To resolve, or assist in the resolution, of customer system queries arising from the implementation.

To liaise with the customers to define, or help define, specifications for modifications to the software related to the implementation of a system.

Production and submission of consultancy documentation in line with company procedures and submitted in a timely manner.

Work with current clients and the development team to resolve client queries.

Telephonic and onsite support on the system.

Assist the sales team with new sales leads and additional modules required by customers.

Qualifications and Experience:

Grade 12 Senior Certificate

IT related qualification is a must

Extensive experience in converting data to an ERP system or across different platforms/software.

Ability to create and maintain project timelines and budgets.

Minimum of 4 years of implementation/consulting experience.

Demonstrable experience of working at different customer organizational levels.

Proven experience working as an implementer or trainer on an ERP software.

Excellent consultancy and communication skills to deliver high quality end user training.

Proficient in Google suite and producing high quality consultancy documents i.e., meeting notes and business cases including business discovery and producing system specifications.

Excellent customer service and customer facing skills to work alongside customers on and off-site.

Sound working knowledge of trading ERP business processes and procedures, including day-to-day transactions, month end and year end activities, the flow of Works Order Processing and demonstrable configuration and implementation experience relating to ERP including go-lives.

Good understanding of financial operations and associated reporting.(desirable).

Requires in-depth knowledge and understanding of Microsoft SQL or related programming knowledge.

Excellent deduction and problem solving skills.

Must be able to work independently when required.

Experience in chairing JAD sessions (preferable).

Ability to communicate effectively, the customer’s requirements and work within a team to resolve the issue.

Experience in creating Data Flow Diagrams and Process Flow Diagrams.

