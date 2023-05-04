ERP Implementation Consultant – KwaZulu-Natal Durban North

May 4, 2023

Our client, a well-established Information Technology company based in Durban, is looking to fill the position of ERP Implementation Consultant.

Purpose:
To provide ERP Implementation and Training support to new and existing clients.

Key Responsibilities:

  • To be part of the ERP implementation team and responsible for the implementation, training and configuration of the system at new sites
  • To advise customers on the use of specific software modules for their particular business.
  • To provide consultancy about business best practice and deliver stock, processing, finance and associated business module training.
  • To resolve, or assist in the resolution, of customer system queries arising from the implementation.
  • To liaise with the customers to define, or help define, specifications for modifications to the software related to the implementation of a system.
  • Production and submission of consultancy documentation in line with company procedures and submitted in a timely manner.
  • Work with current clients and the development team to resolve client queries.
  • Telephonic and onsite support on the system.
  • Assist the sales team with new sales leads and additional modules required by customers.

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Grade 12 Senior Certificate
  • IT related qualification is a must
  • Extensive experience in converting data to an ERP system or across different platforms/software.
  • Ability to create and maintain project timelines and budgets.
  • Minimum of 4 years of implementation/consulting experience.
  • Demonstrable experience of working at different customer organizational levels.
  • Proven experience working as an implementer or trainer on an ERP software.
  • Excellent consultancy and communication skills to deliver high quality end user training.
  • Proficient in Google suite and producing high quality consultancy documents i.e., meeting notes and business cases including business discovery and producing system specifications.
  • Excellent customer service and customer facing skills to work alongside customers on and off-site.
  • Sound working knowledge of trading ERP business processes and procedures, including day-to-day transactions, month end and year end activities, the flow of Works Order Processing and demonstrable configuration and implementation experience relating to ERP including go-lives.
  • Good understanding of financial operations and associated reporting.(desirable).
  • Requires in-depth knowledge and understanding of Microsoft SQL or related programming knowledge.
  • Excellent deduction and problem solving skills.
  • Must be able to work independently when required.
  • Experience in chairing JAD sessions (preferable).
  • Ability to communicate effectively, the customer’s requirements and work within a team to resolve the issue.
  • Experience in creating Data Flow Diagrams and Process Flow Diagrams.

If you are interested in applying for this role, please send a detailed copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed]
If you have not been contacted within two (2) weeks, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

