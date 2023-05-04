Forty under 40 awards coming to SA

The Forty under 40 South Africa Awards, by organiser Xodus Communications, aims to identify, honour and celebrate a cross-section of the nation’s most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age of 40 from a wide range of industries.

These are individuals who are committed to business growth, professional excellence, community service and have risen up the ranks of their companies or industries.

Nominations are open and can be placed on the awards website www.fortyunder40awards.co.za from 3 May 2023 to 16 June 2023.

The award ceremony is scheduled for 9 September 2023, at the Houghton Hotel

To be eligible, candidates must be South African, living and doing business in South Africa.

Nominees must still be under the age of 40, or 40 in the year of the event, and must be entrepreneurs CEOs, founders or co-founders of a company.

The selection process will not be swayed by the number of nominations an individual receives.

The Awarding Board is seeking outstanding entrepreneurs, executives, managers, and professionals in the public, private, and non-profit sectors, including recognition of attributes such as achievements in business, experience, innovation, vision, leadership, and community involvement.

Categories cover a wide range of sectors such as banking, finance, energy, family business, agriculture, theatre and arts, journalism, fashion, law, sports, events management, health, technology, and innovation and many more.

Xodus Communications in partnership with Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth, and People with Disabilities, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, presents the Forty under 40 Awards, South Africa.

“We believe that putting the spotlight on these young achievers it will not only celebrate them but also build a strong platform for them by giving a voice and opportunities to the next generation of industry pacesetters whiles building a positive attitude in our youth to strive for excellence at a tender age,” comments Dr Dlamini-Zuma.

“I’d like to express my appreciation to Dr. Dlamini -Zuma for initiating the move to introduce the awards to South Africa,” says Richard Abbey Jr, founder of Forty Under 40Africa. “She has been engaging a lot of young business leaders from our Forty under 40 Africa Alumni candidates on possible support systems to grow their businesses.”