Our client in the IT sector, based in Port Elizabeth, is currently looking to employ a Front-End Application Developer.
Requirements:
- Own Transportation and License.
- A qualification in Information Technology.
- At least 3 years experience as a Developer, preferably with some experience in the health and wellness services industry.
- No Criminal Record.
- Clean Credit History.
Frameworks/skills
- Web services.
- Structured programming.
- SQL Reporting Services.
- Agile and SCRUM experience.
- JavaScript will be an advantage.
- API development will be an advantage.
- Database design will be an advantage.
- Synergy exposure will be an advantage.
- BI reporting experience will be an advantage.
Responsibilities:
- Design and develop systems according to business requirements.
- Design, implement and update Front End according to Wireframes provided.
- Enhance current systems in line with current digital trends.
- Understand the overall system design sufficiently, to be able to estimate the impact of new requirements.
- Working in Agile teams to provide/deliver shippable increments.
- Collaborate with various stakeholders to assist in integrating the various systems.
