Front-End Application Developer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

May 4, 2023

Our client in the IT sector, based in Port Elizabeth, is currently looking to employ a Front-End Application Developer.
Requirements:

  • Own Transportation and License.
  • A qualification in Information Technology.
  • At least 3 years experience as a Developer, preferably with some experience in the health and wellness services industry.
  • No Criminal Record.
  • Clean Credit History.

Frameworks/skills

  • Web services.
  • Structured programming.
  • SQL Reporting Services.
  • Agile and SCRUM experience.
  • JavaScript will be an advantage.
  • API development will be an advantage.
  • Database design will be an advantage.
  • Synergy exposure will be an advantage.
  • BI reporting experience will be an advantage.

Responsibilities:

  • Design and develop systems according to business requirements.
  • Design, implement and update Front End according to Wireframes provided.
  • Enhance current systems in line with current digital trends.
  • Understand the overall system design sufficiently, to be able to estimate the impact of new requirements.
  • Working in Agile teams to provide/deliver shippable increments.
  • Collaborate with various stakeholders to assist in integrating the various systems.

