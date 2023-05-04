Front-End Application Developer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client in the IT sector, based in Port Elizabeth, is currently looking to employ a Front-End Application Developer.

An awesome career opportunity awaits!

Requirements:

Own Transportation and License.

A qualification in Information Technology.

At least 3 years experience as a Developer, preferably with some experience in the health and wellness services industry.

No Criminal Record.

Clean Credit History.

Frameworks/skills

Web services.

Structured programming.

SQL Reporting Services.

Agile and SCRUM experience.

JavaScript will be an advantage.

API development will be an advantage.

Database design will be an advantage.

Synergy exposure will be an advantage.

BI reporting experience will be an advantage.

Responsibilities:

Design and develop systems according to business requirements.

Design, implement and update Front End according to Wireframes provided.

Enhance current systems in line with current digital trends.

Understand the overall system design sufficiently, to be able to estimate the impact of new requirements.

Working in Agile teams to provide/deliver shippable increments.

Collaborate with various stakeholders to assist in integrating the various systems.

Desired Skills:

JavaScript

Agile

Scrum

SQL Reporting

BI Reporting

Synergy

Front End Development

