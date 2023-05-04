Frontend Developer (VueJS)

Front End Developer wanted to join a prestigious and talented Agile team for a Hybrid role in Cape Town

We are looking for a Front-End Developer who will be responsible for developing and maintain the front-end web applications using VueJS and related technologies.

Requirements:

Strong in VueJS 2.7, with good understanding of VueJS 3+

TypeScript and interface-driven development, code abstraction and class-based inheritance

Testing frameworks: Mocha/Selenium for unit and functional testing

Vue dependency injections, properties, and models

Material design spec for modern web

Developing customer controls and features within the bounds of Materia Design

Microservices

Responsibilities:

Develop and maintain front end features and functionality using VueJS and related technologies.

Collaborate with backend developers, product managers, and UX designers to create rich and interactive user experiences.

Assist in migrating features and functionality from the old platform to the new one.

Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code.

Conduct unit and functional testing to ensure quality and performance.

Stay up to date with the latest web development trends and best practices.

Participate in code reviews and provide constructive feedback to peers.

Troubleshoot and debug issues as they arise.

Contribute to the continuous improvement of our development processes and practices.

Benefits

Medical aid

Flexi hours

21 days annual leave

Please send your updated CV and Skills Matric to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Vuejs

Front End Developer

Hybrid working

