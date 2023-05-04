Frontend Developer (VueJS)

Front End Developer wanted to join a prestigious and talented Agile team for a Hybrid role in Cape Town
We are looking for a Front-End Developer who will be responsible for developing and maintain the front-end web applications using VueJS and related technologies.
Requirements:

  • Strong in VueJS 2.7, with good understanding of VueJS 3+
  • TypeScript and interface-driven development, code abstraction and class-based inheritance
  • Testing frameworks: Mocha/Selenium for unit and functional testing
  • Vue dependency injections, properties, and models
  • Material design spec for modern web
  • Developing customer controls and features within the bounds of Materia Design
  • Microservices

Responsibilities:

  • Develop and maintain front end features and functionality using VueJS and related technologies.
  • Collaborate with backend developers, product managers, and UX designers to create rich and interactive user experiences.
  • Assist in migrating features and functionality from the old platform to the new one.
  • Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code.
  • Conduct unit and functional testing to ensure quality and performance.
  • Stay up to date with the latest web development trends and best practices.
  • Participate in code reviews and provide constructive feedback to peers.
  • Troubleshoot and debug issues as they arise.
  • Contribute to the continuous improvement of our development processes and practices.

Benefits

  • Medical aid
  • Flexi hours
  • 21 days annual leave

Desired Skills:

  • Vuejs
  • Front End Developer
  • Hybrid working

