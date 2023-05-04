Frontend Developer (VueJS)

Front End Developer wanted to join a prestigious and talented Agile team for a Hybrid role in Cape Town
We are looking for a Front-End Developer who will be responsible for developing and maintain the front-end web applications using VueJS and related technologies.
Requirements:
- Strong in VueJS 2.7, with good understanding of VueJS 3+
- TypeScript and interface-driven development, code abstraction and class-based inheritance
- Testing frameworks: Mocha/Selenium for unit and functional testing
- Vue dependency injections, properties, and models
- Material design spec for modern web
- Developing customer controls and features within the bounds of Materia Design
- Microservices
Responsibilities:
- Develop and maintain front end features and functionality using VueJS and related technologies.
- Collaborate with backend developers, product managers, and UX designers to create rich and interactive user experiences.
- Assist in migrating features and functionality from the old platform to the new one.
- Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code.
- Conduct unit and functional testing to ensure quality and performance.
- Stay up to date with the latest web development trends and best practices.
- Participate in code reviews and provide constructive feedback to peers.
- Troubleshoot and debug issues as they arise.
- Contribute to the continuous improvement of our development processes and practices.
Benefits
- Medical aid
- Flexi hours
- 21 days annual leave
Please send your updated CV and Skills Matric to
Desired Skills:
- Vuejs
- Front End Developer
- Hybrid working