Full-Stack C# Developers

Experienced Full-Stack C# Developers for employment in Johannesburg. Position is permanent and only those with great work ethic and 5+ years full stack experience will be considered.

Key Requirements

5+ years’ experience.

Bachelor’s Degree / BTech.

JavaScript / TypeScript

Frontend Experience (Razor / Bootstrap)

TSQL (Stored Procedures and Functions)

SQL Design

Implementation Asp.net C# Asp.net Core

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Javascript

Typescript

SQL

Razor

C#

.Net

