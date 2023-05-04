GoldenRule is currently recruiting a Full Stack Developer for a renowned Insurance Giant. The role is a contract position with a hybrid mode of working.
Core Skills and Experience Required:
- .Netcore
- C#
- MVC WebApi
- Javascript UI
- Typescript
- React
- JavaScript
- Mongo DB
- Confluence Jira
- Azure
- Cloud development
- Azure App Services
- Azure Storage
- Azure Cosmos DB
- GIT
- Git Workflows
- CI/CD processes
- Azure Devops and Yaml Pipelines
- Experience with API design
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- Java
- SQL
- HTML