We are looking for a Full Stack .Net Developer with a minimum of 5 years’ experience in developing information systems. The candidate should have experience in a wide range of technologies such as Angular JS, C#.NET/ VB.Net, MVC, ASP.NET, WebAPI, LINQ, WCF, WPF, XML, XAML, Ajax, Jquery, CSS, HTML, JavaScript, SQL Server or Relational Database, Kubernetes, and Docker.
Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
Qualifications Preferred:
- Relevant IT Qualification
- Develop utilising various technologies e.g. C#, ASP.NET, SQL, WCF etc.
- Deliver functional and defect-free components within the timeframe agreed and complying with the technical architecture and standards.
- Analyse Software requirements and plan development accordingly.
- Communicate effectively with regards to project plans, issues and timelines.
- Participate in improving the overall functionality of the various products.
- Participate in the planning and execution of the project(s).
- Research, development and apply new technologies.
- Building of custom web services as well as their consumption.
- Maintenance of existing systems.
- Integration of designs to create a highly functional and user-friendly experience, as designed by the user experience designers.
- Peer Code Review.
- Deployments for Production and UAT
We are looking for innovative and talented individuals, who strive to make a difference in a dynamic environment as part of our efficient and enthusiastic teams.
12 Months Contract
Hybrid – Cape Town and open remote
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML