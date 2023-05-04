Full Stack .Net Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

May 4, 2023

We are looking for a Full Stack .Net Developer with a minimum of 5 years’ experience in developing information systems. The candidate should have experience in a wide range of technologies such as Angular JS, C#.NET/ VB.Net, MVC, ASP.NET, WebAPI, LINQ, WCF, WPF, XML, XAML, Ajax, Jquery, CSS, HTML, JavaScript, SQL Server or Relational Database, Kubernetes, and Docker.

Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12

Qualifications Preferred:

  • Relevant IT Qualification

  • Develop utilising various technologies e.g. C#, ASP.NET, SQL, WCF etc.

  • Deliver functional and defect-free components within the timeframe agreed and complying with the technical architecture and standards.

  • Analyse Software requirements and plan development accordingly.

  • Communicate effectively with regards to project plans, issues and timelines.

  • Participate in improving the overall functionality of the various products.

  • Participate in the planning and execution of the project(s).

  • Research, development and apply new technologies.

  • Building of custom web services as well as their consumption.

  • Maintenance of existing systems.

  • Integration of designs to create a highly functional and user-friendly experience, as designed by the user experience designers.

  • Peer Code Review.

  • Deployments for Production and UAT

We are looking for innovative and talented individuals, who strive to make a difference in a dynamic environment as part of our efficient and enthusiastic teams.

12 Months Contract

Hybrid – Cape Town and open remote

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

