Ionic Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are seeking a skilled Ionic Developer with .Net experience to join our team. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in developing cross-platform mobile applications using the Ionic framework, along with expertise in .Net technologies.
Required Qualification
- Matric
Preferred Qualification
- Any Certification, Diploma or Degree in IT and Software development is advantageous
- At least 5 years’ experience as an Ionic Developer with .Net experience, including designing, developing, testing, and maintaining mobile applications using Ionic and .Net technologies.
- Strong proficiency in TypeScript, Angular, and Ionic framework.
- Solid understanding of .Net technologies, including C#, ASP.Net, and SQL Server.
- Familiarity with web technologies such as HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript.
- Experience with mobile app performance optimization techniques.
- Experience with version control systems such as Git.
- Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
- Excellent communication and teamwork skills.
- Ability to work in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment.
- Experience with agile development methodologies such as Scrum or Kanban is a plus.
- Design, develop, test, and maintain cross-platform mobile applications using the Ionic framework and .Net technologies.
- Collaborate with backend developers to integrate mobile apps with RESTful APIs and other web services.
- Optimize mobile apps for performance, scalability, and maintainability.
- Conduct code reviews and provide constructive feedback to peers.
- Stay up to date with the latest mobile app development trends, best practices, and emerging technologies.
- Troubleshoot and resolve mobile app defects and performance issues.
- Collaborate with quality assurance testers to identify and fix bugs and ensure high-quality deliverables.
- Work in an agile development environment, following industry-standard software development practices and methodologies.
12 Months Contract
Hybrid – Johannesburg
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML