Ionic Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

May 4, 2023

We are seeking a skilled Ionic Developer with .Net experience to join our team. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in developing cross-platform mobile applications using the Ionic framework, along with expertise in .Net technologies.

Required Qualification

  • Matric

Preferred Qualification

  • Any Certification, Diploma or Degree in IT and Software development is advantageous

  • At least 5 years’ experience as an Ionic Developer with .Net experience, including designing, developing, testing, and maintaining mobile applications using Ionic and .Net technologies.

  • Strong proficiency in TypeScript, Angular, and Ionic framework.

  • Solid understanding of .Net technologies, including C#, ASP.Net, and SQL Server.

  • Familiarity with web technologies such as HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript.

  • Experience with mobile app performance optimization techniques.

  • Experience with version control systems such as Git.

  • Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

  • Excellent communication and teamwork skills.

  • Ability to work in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment.

  • Experience with agile development methodologies such as Scrum or Kanban is a plus.

  • Design, develop, test, and maintain cross-platform mobile applications using the Ionic framework and .Net technologies.

  • Collaborate with backend developers to integrate mobile apps with RESTful APIs and other web services.

  • Optimize mobile apps for performance, scalability, and maintainability.

  • Conduct code reviews and provide constructive feedback to peers.

  • Stay up to date with the latest mobile app development trends, best practices, and emerging technologies.

  • Troubleshoot and resolve mobile app defects and performance issues.

  • Collaborate with quality assurance testers to identify and fix bugs and ensure high-quality deliverables.

  • Work in an agile development environment, following industry-standard software development practices and methodologies.

12 Months Contract

Hybrid – Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

