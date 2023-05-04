Ionic Developer

We are seeking a skilled Ionic Developer with .Net experience to join our team. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in developing cross-platform mobile applications using the Ionic framework, along with expertise in .Net technologies.

Required Qualification

Matric

Preferred Qualification

Any Certification, Diploma or Degree in IT and Software development is advantageous

At least 5 years’ experience as an Ionic Developer with .Net experience, including designing, developing, testing, and maintaining mobile applications using Ionic and .Net technologies.

Strong proficiency in TypeScript, Angular, and Ionic framework.

Solid understanding of .Net technologies, including C#, ASP.Net, and SQL Server.

Familiarity with web technologies such as HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript.

Experience with mobile app performance optimization techniques.

Experience with version control systems such as Git.

Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Excellent communication and teamwork skills.

Ability to work in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment.

Experience with agile development methodologies such as Scrum or Kanban is a plus.

Design, develop, test, and maintain cross-platform mobile applications using the Ionic framework and .Net technologies.

Collaborate with backend developers to integrate mobile apps with RESTful APIs and other web services.

Optimize mobile apps for performance, scalability, and maintainability.

Conduct code reviews and provide constructive feedback to peers.

Stay up to date with the latest mobile app development trends, best practices, and emerging technologies.

Troubleshoot and resolve mobile app defects and performance issues.

Collaborate with quality assurance testers to identify and fix bugs and ensure high-quality deliverables.

Work in an agile development environment, following industry-standard software development practices and methodologies.

12 Months Contract

Hybrid – Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

