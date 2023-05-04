IT Data Analyst

May 4, 2023

Our client in the Logistics Industry, based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ an IT Data Analyst.
An awesome career opportunity awaits!
Requirements:

  • Diploma of 1 to 3 years / NQF level 6
  • Up to 3 years’ related experience.
  • Good understanding of data warehousing architecture and tools.
  • Ability to understand and translate business requirements.
  • Ability to analyze data and translate and apply results into data models that provide visibility to the business.
  • Well-founded problem-solving methodology.
  • MS SQL Server.
  • SQL Queries.
  • Power BI.
  • Data Warehousing architecture and design (Ralph Kimball advantageous).
  • Integration and ETL tools and methodologies (like SSIS, etc).
  • Dimensional Modelling.
  • Analyzing and assessing quality and meaning of data.

Responsibilities:

  • Plan and organize own tasks to ensure performance targets are met and standard operating procedures are adhered to.
  • Participate and adhere to sprint plan objectives and estimates.
  • Ensure quality of deliverables, processes and tooling are used effectively.
  • Adhere to source code management practices.
  • Adhere to quality assurance practices.
  • Improve products, processes, and tools.
  • Participate in innovation and evolution of products, processes and tools.
  • Actively participate and contribute to continuous knowledge sharing initiatives.
  • Actively participate and contribute to continuous improvement initiatives.
  • Participate in design and implementation of data warehouse architecture.
  • Participate in design and implementation of ETL and integration strategies within data warehouse.
  • Take ownership of design and implementation of reliable and efficient data marts, data models, and star schemas for consumption in BI tools.
  • Assist BI developers in delivery of accurate, high-quality reports and dashboards.
  • Support on helpdesk tickets related to data warehouse failures or bugs.

Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Data Analyst
  • Dimensional Modelling
  • MS SQL
  • Data Warehousing Architecture
  • ETL Tools
  • SSIS
  • Power BI

