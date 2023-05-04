IT Project Manager

May 4, 2023

We are recruiting a IT Project Manager to join our team in Waterfall, Midrand.

Role Objective:

Align projects with business goals, construct detailed project plans. Manage teams, achieve milestones, and communicate the result to stakeholders.

Qualification Required:

  • Matric

  • Bachelor’s degree or higher diploma with qualifications in telecommunication, business management information technology and related fields.

Preferred Qualifications:

  • ITIL V4

  • Project management qualification, Business Management or similar

Experience required:

  • Planning and co-ordination of work/tasks,

  • Communication and managing of transitions in an IT environment

  • Working with the clients and operational teams

  • Change management

  • Knowledge of IT Cloud environments

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Align projects with business goals

  • Construct detailed project plans

  • Manage teams, achieve milestones, and communicate the result to stakeholders.

  • Planning, budgeting, managing, and reporting on a project with the use of various project management methodologies.

  • Project risk management

  • Project communication plan

  • Manage scope change

  • Knowledge of Waterfall and Agile project practices

Work environment:

  • The work environment is a hybrid of remote and office days

  • It is internal and external customer facing

Travel:

  • Yes, if customer meetings are required

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

