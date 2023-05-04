IT Specialist

May 4, 2023

Our client a leading Institution requires an experienced IT Specialist to join their team based in Pretoria.

Qualifications Required:

  • Degree or 3 year Diploma in IT;

  • Microsoft Outlook, Remote Desktop and Network support;

  • Can work in Cpanel and PHP-myadmin

Experience required:

  • Experience and skills: HTML, Css, Jquery, Php, WordPress, Photoshop, IT support;

  • At least 2 years experience in IT;

  • Be able to work with different content management systems;

  • Be able to convert PSD/PDF to HTML;

  • E-mail Marketing;

  • Domain transfers, maintenance and registration;

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Manage network performance and availability;

  • Develop and administer e-learning platforms;

  • Oversee the development and maintenance of the IT strategic plan;

  • Maintain computer hardware infrastructure;

  • Execute IT security management;

  • Administer IT site infrastructure;

  • Liaise with users with regards to general matters;

  • Do configuration management;

  • Membership management system – implementation and on-going enhancement;

  • Configuring of core business processes

  • Content management (maintaining website content, enabling multi-media newsletter

  • Be a good team player

  • Be able to troubleshoot and resolve desktop support issues.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

