IT Specialist – Gauteng Pretoria

Our client a leading Institution requires an experienced IT Specialist to join their team based in Pretoria.
Qualifications Required:
- Degree or 3 year Diploma in IT;
- Microsoft Outlook, Remote Desktop and Network support;
- Can work in Cpanel and PHP-myadmin
Experience required:
- Experience and skills: HTML, Css, Jquery, Php, WordPress, Photoshop, IT support;
- At least 2 years experience in IT;
- Be able to work with different content management systems;
- Be able to convert PSD/PDF to HTML;
- E-mail Marketing;
- Domain transfers, maintenance and registration;
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Manage network performance and availability;
- Develop and administer e-learning platforms;
- Oversee the development and maintenance of the IT strategic plan;
- Maintain computer hardware infrastructure;
- Execute IT security management;
- Administer IT site infrastructure;
- Liaise with users with regards to general matters;
- Do configuration management;
- Membership management system – implementation and on-going enhancement;
- Configuring of core business processes
- Content management (maintaining website content, enabling multi-media newsletter
- Be a good team player
- Be able to troubleshoot and resolve desktop support issues.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML