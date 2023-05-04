IT Technician – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client in the Agricultural sector, based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ an IT Technician.
An awesome career opportunity awaits!
Requirements:
- Relevant IT qualification advantageous.
- 3 years or more support experience.
- Microsoft Server Experience (DNS, DHCP and other relevant server roles).
- Active Directory.
- Good routing / switching knowledge.
- Good knowledge of Firewalls and Firewall principals.
- Manage all updates and patches.
- Manage an monitor all antivirus software and updates.
- Add users (configure and set up new users).
- Manage and monitor daily bask-ups.
- Sound understanding of security protocols.
- Basic SQL knowledge would be an advantage.
- Basic AI knowledge or interest in AI would be an advantage.
- Own reliable transport essential.
Responsibilities:
- Provide 1st and 2nd Line Support.
- Quality control.
- Customer interaction.
- Assist with system long term IT planning.
- Router / switches settings and setup (VLANS).
- Printer and print server settings.
- System network setup and diagnose.
- Updating and maintaining Group IT Policies.
- Virus and Malware detection, prevention, and automation.
- Update management on progress / problems.
- Submit paperwork for month end; viz. logbooks, hours worked on systems and confirm all is correct.
Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- AI
- VLANS
- Virus and Malware
- Active Directory
- Routing and Switching
- Firewalls