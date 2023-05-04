IT Technician – Eastern Cape Gqebera

May 4, 2023

Our client in the Agricultural sector, based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ an IT Technician.
An awesome career opportunity awaits!
Requirements:

  • Relevant IT qualification advantageous.
  • 3 years or more support experience.
  • Microsoft Server Experience (DNS, DHCP and other relevant server roles).
  • Active Directory.
  • Good routing / switching knowledge.
  • Good knowledge of Firewalls and Firewall principals.
  • Manage all updates and patches.
  • Manage an monitor all antivirus software and updates.
  • Add users (configure and set up new users).
  • Manage and monitor daily bask-ups.
  • Sound understanding of security protocols.
  • Basic SQL knowledge would be an advantage.
  • Basic AI knowledge or interest in AI would be an advantage.
  • Own reliable transport essential.

Responsibilities:

  • Provide 1st and 2nd Line Support.
  • Quality control.
  • Customer interaction.
  • Assist with system long term IT planning.
  • Router / switches settings and setup (VLANS).
  • Printer and print server settings.
  • System network setup and diagnose.
  • Updating and maintaining Group IT Policies.
  • Virus and Malware detection, prevention, and automation.
  • Update management on progress / problems.
  • Submit paperwork for month end; viz. logbooks, hours worked on systems and confirm all is correct.

Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • AI
  • VLANS
  • Virus and Malware
  • Active Directory
  • Routing and Switching
  • Firewalls

Learn more/Apply for this position