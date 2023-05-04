IT Technician – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client in the Agricultural sector, based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ an IT Technician.

An awesome career opportunity awaits!

Requirements:

Relevant IT qualification advantageous.

3 years or more support experience.

Microsoft Server Experience (DNS, DHCP and other relevant server roles).

Active Directory.

Good routing / switching knowledge.

Good knowledge of Firewalls and Firewall principals.

Manage all updates and patches.

Manage an monitor all antivirus software and updates.

Add users (configure and set up new users).

Manage and monitor daily bask-ups.

Sound understanding of security protocols.

Basic SQL knowledge would be an advantage.

Basic AI knowledge or interest in AI would be an advantage.

Own reliable transport essential.

Responsibilities:

Provide 1st and 2nd Line Support.

Quality control.

Customer interaction.

Assist with system long term IT planning.

Router / switches settings and setup (VLANS).

Printer and print server settings.

System network setup and diagnose.

Updating and maintaining Group IT Policies.

Virus and Malware detection, prevention, and automation.

Update management on progress / problems.

Submit paperwork for month end; viz. logbooks, hours worked on systems and confirm all is correct.

Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

SQL

AI

VLANS

Virus and Malware

Active Directory

Routing and Switching

Firewalls

Learn more/Apply for this position