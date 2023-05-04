IT Technician (Tier 2) – Western Cape Century City

We are urgently on the hunt for an immediatelly available, qualified and experienced Technician to handle remote and on site support for multiple clients.

Seeking someone with solid experience in hardware, software, networking and server support who has a positive attitude and who is wanting to build on his/her career.

Minimum requirements:

Completed IT qualification ie: A+ N+ etc

3years + experience in full IT support

Driver’s license and car

Availability to start immediately or ASAP

Fluencey in English and Afrikaans

Desired Skills:

Technical support

Technician

Comptia A+ N+

About The Employer:

Awesome company that provides outsourced IT support services to a host of clients nationally. Very good company culture

