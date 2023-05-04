Java Software Developer (Junior-Intermediate)(CH909b) – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Our client in the electronic payment industry is looking for a Java Software Developer (Junior or Intermediate level).
Responsibilities include:
The role of Developer is divided into the following areas of responsibility:
- Technical integration of new clients into systems
- Development testing
- Fixes & maintenance on current system
- Enhancements of current functionality
- New functionality design & development
- Query resolution (3rd line support)
- System Security & Audits
- Improve development techniques and processes
Required technical skills:
- Tertiary or equivalent training in software development, computer science or engineering
- 2-5 years relevant development experience.
- Java, both Standard and Enterprise Editions, Spring Boot
- SQL (MS SQL Server/Postgres)
- Development workflow: Eclipse/NetBeans IDEs, Maven, GIT.
- Working in a continuous integration and testing environment
- OpenAPI Protocols
Advantageous technical skills:
- Exposure to financial transaction processing systems
- Exposure to multi-threaded, high volume real-time systems
- Postilion development skills (source/sink node development)
- Exposure and participation in Agile methods like Scrum/Kanban
- Experience in front-end development using the Angular framework
Soft skills:
- Good communication skills, both verbal and non-verbal
- Self-driven to achieve goals, both immediate or more long term
General:
- While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.
- In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.
Desired Skills:
- APIs
- Git
- Java
- Maven
- NetBeans
- Software Development
- Spring