Junior C# .Net Developer(Port Elizabeth)

SUMMARY:

The primary purpose of this role is to be a great developer. You will form part of a larger development

team and will regularly engage with your teammates and our clients to design, develop, test, implement

and support the solutions that we have in place, and the solutions that we are planning to build.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

Design, develop, test and implementation of software solutions within the company

Internal and external (client) support

Writing and implementing quality and high performing code

Development, maintenance and implementation of software tools, processes and procedures

Research and development

Testing and evaluating new technologies

Have the ability to work through, and make logical sense of complicated and often illogical

solutions and processes

solutions and processes Identification of areas of improvement

Collaboration with developers from other teams to implement the best solutions possible

Documenting of software solutions and processes

Following strict source control procedures

QUALIFICATIONS:

BSc in Computer Science or equivalent

Relevant qualification or related experience

Excellent written and communication skills

Excellent interpersonal skills

Team player

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

C#

.NET

MS SQL Server

WCF and Rest Web Services

Azure DevOps (advantageous)

Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not received a response within two weeks of applying.

Desired Skills:

.Net

C#

SQL

About The Employer:

Our client in the logistics industry is looking for a Junior C# .Net Developer to join their team.

