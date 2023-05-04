Junior Shopfitting Project Manager – Gauteng Alberton

May 4, 2023

A very busy, successful shopfitting and fitout Company based near Alberton are looking for a young Project Manager to teach the business and assist to become a fully fledged and trained Project Manager with great prospects.

  • Can do attitude
  • Positive go getter
  • Self starter
  • Enthusiastic, keen to learn
  • Looking for a growth plan
  • Excellent verbal skills
  • Technical/Construction/Interior fitouts oriented
  • Project Management training or qualifications would be a bonus
  • Own car

Desired Skills:

  • Own car
  • Positive go getter
  • Technical
  • Verbal skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Shopfitting Co

Learn more/Apply for this position