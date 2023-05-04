Junior Shopfitting Project Manager – Gauteng Alberton

A very busy, successful shopfitting and fitout Company based near Alberton are looking for a young Project Manager to teach the business and assist to become a fully fledged and trained Project Manager with great prospects.
- Can do attitude
- Positive go getter
- Self starter
- Enthusiastic, keen to learn
- Looking for a growth plan
- Excellent verbal skills
- Technical/Construction/Interior fitouts oriented
- Project Management training or qualifications would be a bonus
- Own car
Desired Skills:
- Own car
- Positive go getter
- Technical
- Verbal skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Shopfitting Co