Junior Shopfitting Project Manager – Gauteng Alberton

A very busy, successful shopfitting and fitout Company based near Alberton are looking for a young Project Manager to teach the business and assist to become a fully fledged and trained Project Manager with great prospects.

Can do attitude

Positive go getter

Self starter

Enthusiastic, keen to learn

Looking for a growth plan

Excellent verbal skills

Technical/Construction/Interior fitouts oriented

Project Management training or qualifications would be a bonus

Own car

Desired Skills:

Technical

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Shopfitting Co

