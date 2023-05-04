OT Cybersecurity Specialist (12-month Contract)

Our client in the Engineering Industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ an OT Cybersecurity Specialist (12 month Contract).

Requirements:

A Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Cybersecurity, or a related field.

Familiar with security technologies such as firewalls, intrusion detection systems, and vulnerability scanners.

Knowledge of the NIST framework and IEC62443.

Good understanding of communication networks (specifically two and 3-tier networks)

Knowledge of the Purdue model for OT environments would be an advantage

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Passionate about cybersecurity and desire to learn and grow in this field.

Responsibilities:



Ensure the delivery of the Secure Remote Access Solution to all required vendors. This will include providing vendors with requirements, training vendors, liaising with the Azure AD team to create the necessary components to onboard vendors, and developing required SOPs for onboarding vendors onto B2B.

Providing Level 2 support for troubleshooting connectivity issues with the Security Operations Centre (SOC).

Support handover to SOC from various country technology supply teams on required documentation and providing training on these guidelines.

Providing Level 2 support with security alerts and events that may require additional approval from the rest of the team.

Assist with the rollout of the continuous thread detection initiative.

Help in testing new cybersecurity technologies.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of submitting your application.

Desired Skills:

Cybersecurity

Purdue Model

OT Environment

SOC

Level 2 Support

Thread Detection

Azure AD

