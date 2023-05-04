Programmer III (OS)

Our Client in Retail Industry is looking for a Programmer III (OS) to work at their Brackenfell branch in the wonderful city of Cape Town.

The role takes the technical lead on large and complex projects and requires deep, specialised knowledge of programming concepts and languages and how these are applied within an organisation to adapt and deliver within the required frameworks. The role further plays the role of mentor to other developers, enabling the function to grow the capability while creating a high performing team. The role requires an expert level understanding of programming concepts, frameworks, and languages to enable optimal delivery of code

Qualifications

Diploma /Degree in Information Systems / B.Sc. Computer Science (or similar) – (essential)

Genero 3.20 Business Development Language Proficiency – (essential).

Advanced Programming certification – (essential).

Expereince

+6 years’ experience as a Senior Programmer – (essential).

Experience leading a Programming team – (essential).

Experience of leading projects within the Software Development Life Cycle – (essential)

Diverse and progressive experience in general software development.

Supply Chain or Distribution systems experienced – (recommended)

Solid Analysis, Design & Testing experience – (advantageous)

Solid System Support experience – (advantageous)

Experience in a retail environment – (desirable)

Advanced Level Informix 4GL programming experience – (essential)

UNIX AIX command line knowledge (intermediate) – (essential)

UNIX Scripting experience (intermediate) – (essential) – Advanced (advantageous)

Solid Practical Exposure to Agile & Scrum – (advantageous)

Solid Practical Exposure to Atlassian JIRA – (advantageous)

Desired Skills:

Agile

scrum

Javascript

REST

UNIX

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

