Project Manager

The main purpose of this position is:

The Project Manager will report to the UoF Chair/s. The main purpose of the position is to provide management oversight of the UoF Project/s ensuring the delivery of project objectives, monitoring of the financial resources, ensuring regulatory compliance, ensuring compliance with related governance requirements in reporting to UoF Leadership Group, and liaising on operational issues with internal and external funders (national and international – if any). The Project Manager will provide management oversight for the call for project proposals, review of project proposal and adjudication of the project proposals once and if awarded will ensure that the submitting group/individual complies with both the University and external policies. This positionis also the liaison person between Finance, Research Office (if required), other related University Regulatory committees and the UoF project teams. More specifically, the incumbent will provide broad oversight for current projects in the UoF Project (once identified), identifying potential for synergy between projects and consistency of processes and procedures where relevant. The project manager will oversee the organisation of UoF events and liaise with relevant service providers. The incumbent will be compiling reports and manage records, data and presentations as needed bythe UoF Leadership and with a goal toward correlation and dissemination of output reports from the UoF Project.

The funding for the UoF Project is R12,5 million for FY2023 and is obtained from the university.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

– Liaise with UoF Group leads and stakeholders to make decisions for programme and operationalactivities.

– Track individual projects, progress towards meeting aims by set deadlines, anticipate, andminimise delays.

– Manage and coordinate project funding process frominitiation (call for proposals), initial review, adjudication and approval of selected projects together with the related UoF Groups.

– Support all approved projects in supporting clear monitoring and evaluation performanceframeworks.

– Monitor progress on projects according to project objectives, and advise UoF Leadership Group on progress

– Benchmarking of UoF Projects with other universities

– Mapping current UoF Projects

– Assist with trouble-shooting to ensure project objectives are met

– Manage the logistics for UoF events

– Develop and deliver progress reports. Responsible for maximizing / streamlining use of current resources.

– Together with relevant UoF Groups, jointly identify training and development needs of project applicant teams, plan for and support ways to meet them (if required)

– Manage and implement activities proposed by the UoF Steering Committee and working Committees

Minimum qualifications:

A Bachelor’s degree in business field (NQF7)

Advantageous: Post-graduate degree in relevant field (e.g. Business Administration or PublicAdministration) Minimum experience (type and years)

Minimum experience:

Minimum 5 years’ working experience in managing higher education projects, including monitoring, evaluation, built environment, spatial planning, infrastructure and reporting experience. Experience in budgeting, monitoring expenditures in multiple projects

Desired Skills:

Exceptional written and verbal communication skills

Excellent editing and proofreading skills

Proficient computer skills

particularly word-processing software

spreadsheets and databases

and web-based platforms

Excellent ability to prioritise and plan effectively

to work under pressure and to meet deadlines

Project management skills

including coordination of inputs and timelines with multiple groups

Ability to read and evaluate financial reports and funding and regulatory documents Excellent interpersonal skills

including relationship management and conflict management

Ability to work effectively with people at all levels across the University and externally

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Tertiary Education

5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

