Project Manager at Ntice Search – Gauteng

Our expanding International client is looking for an experience Project Manager to execute projects on time and within budget, quality and time constraints and successfully meeting the key deliverables of their clients!

QUALIFICATIONS

? BSc Eng. qualification or equivalent.

SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

? 3 years Project Engineering or Project Management experience in the metals and minerals industry.

REQUIRED SKILLS / KNOWLEDGE

? Project Lifecycle – Knowledge of the main project phases and related basic engineering model, applications and products across the disciplines

? Project Management – Knowledge of basic project management methods and all project lifecycle phase

? Risk analysis

– Ability to identify project and activates risks from any point of view

? Financial Management. Management of budget and time for project and/or department

? Marketing – Knowledge and or ability to conduct market analysis collecting information on customers, competitors and products, collaborate with the business development and sales team. ? Quality auditing & control – Ability to inspect materials, equipment, welding, company procedures, processes and implementation against quality std’s

? Change management – Ability to effectively and efficiently manage changes during the course of the project

? Procurement – Understanding of project cost control, budgeting, procurement, purchase-to-pay and supply chain management

? Legislation & Standards – Knowledge of sector specific law e.g. engineering, safety etc. and standard specifications e.g. Plant layout requirements etc.

? Industry Knowledge – Knowledge of specific industry (EPC & EPCM): players, projects, products. Operations and processes.

? Planning & Scheduling – Ability to plan using tools, methods and best practices. Familiarity with schedule classes and levels.

? Familiarity with Earned Value and its application to scheduling and reporting

? Engineering & Draughting – Fundamentals Knowledge of engineering models and /or draughting environment, including applications and products across the disciplines.

? Understanding of engineering interfaces in terms of dependencies among disciplines.

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

BSC Engineering

ECSA

