Project Manager IT

Our client based in Centurion is looking for a Project Manager to be on a 12 months renewable contract
Minimum qualification Required:
- Minimum of 7 – 9 years’ project management in a related role.
- Candidate must have sufficient experience in planning and executing strategically aligned projects within the banking industry or financial services sector.
- Must have implemented Business Intelligence or Big Data projects.
- Must have managed application development projects.
Pre- Requisite requirement:
- Previous experience managing Information Technology Projects.
- Previous experience in managing large projects that are strategically aligned to Business.
- Previous experience in engaging and managing inter-departmental projects.
The following will be an added advantage:
- TOGAG 9 or higher certification
- ITIL 3 or 4 Foundation certificate
- A thorough understanding of the nine knowledge areas contained in the Guide to Project
Management Book of Knowledge (PMBOK) and / or Prince II
- Management of Infrastructure projects will be an added advantage.
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- PRINCE2
- BI
- Big Data
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree