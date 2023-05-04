Project Manager IT

May 4, 2023

Our client based in Centurion is looking for a Project Manager to be on a 12 months renewable contract

Minimum qualification Required:

  • Minimum of 7 – 9 years’ project management in a related role.
  • Candidate must have sufficient experience in planning and executing strategically aligned projects within the banking industry or financial services sector.
  • Must have implemented Business Intelligence or Big Data projects.
  • Must have managed application development projects.

Pre- Requisite requirement:

  • Previous experience managing Information Technology Projects.
  • Previous experience in managing large projects that are strategically aligned to Business.
  • Previous experience in engaging and managing inter-departmental projects.

The following will be an added advantage:

  • TOGAG 9 or higher certification
  • ITIL 3 or 4 Foundation certificate
  • A thorough understanding of the nine knowledge areas contained in the Guide to Project

Management Book of Knowledge (PMBOK) and / or Prince II

  • Management of Infrastructure projects will be an added advantage.

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • PRINCE2
  • BI
  • Big Data

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

