Project Manager IT – Gauteng Irene

Our client based in Centurion is looking for a Project Manager to be on a 12 months renewable contract

Minimum qualification Required:

Minimum of 7 – 9 years’ project management in a related role.

Candidate must have sufficient experience in planning and executing strategically aligned projects within the banking industry or financial services sector.

Must have implemented Business Intelligence or Big Data projects.

Must have managed application development projects.

Pre- Requisite requirement:

Previous experience managing Information Technology Projects.

Previous experience in managing large projects that are strategically aligned to Business.

Previous experience in engaging and managing inter-departmental projects.

The following will be an added advantage:

TOGAG 9 or higher certification

ITIL 3 or 4 Foundation certificate

A thorough understanding of the nine knowledge areas contained in the Guide to Project

Management Book of Knowledge (PMBOK) and / or Prince II

Management of Infrastructure projects will be an added advantage.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

PRINCE2

BI

Big Data

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

