Senior Backend Developer

Our client, a well-established Information Technology company based in Umhlanga, is looking to fill the position of Senior Backend Software Developer.
Purpose of the Role:
The primary objective of the role of Senior Software Developer is to engage in identifying, designing, developing, installing and testing software systems and programmes they have built that serve user / customer needs. The Senior Software Developer must ensure that deadlines are adhered to, and solutions are designed optimally and to the standards and specifications required by the customer.
Key Responsibilities:
Software Development:
- Researching, designing, implementing, and managing software programs by studying information needs; conferring with users; studying systems flow, data usage, and work processes; investigating problem areas; following the software development lifecycle.
- Preparing and installing solutions by determining and designing system specifications, standards, and programming.
- Determining operational feasibility by evaluating analysis, problem definition, requirements, solution development, and proposed solutions.
- Documenting and demonstrating solutions by developing documentation, flowcharts, layouts, diagrams, charts, code comments and clear code.
- Creating and optimizing mobile applications, website frontends and various platforms and interfaces.
- Ensure websites, platforms, interfaces, and programmes developed are operating at optimal efficiency.
- Testing and evaluating new programmes.
- Improving operations by conducting systems analysis and recommending changes in policies and procedures.
- Identifying areas for modification in existing programs and subsequently developing these modifications.
- Writing and implementing efficient code.
- Determining operational practicality.
- Developing quality assurance procedures.
- Deploying software tools, processes, and metrics.
- Maintaining and upgrading existing systems.
- Training users, where required.
- Working closely with management as well as colleagues.
- Updating job knowledge by keeping abreast of new trends, studying new methods, development tools and programming techniques.
- Protecting operations by keeping information confidential.
- Providing information by collecting, analysing, and summarizing development and service issues.
- Making informed decisions quickly and taking ownership of services and applications at scale.
- Collaborating with the team to brainstorm to create new products and plans to achieve goals.
- Understanding customer needs and knowing how to create the tools to manage them.
Teamwork:
- Collaborate with the team to ensure that projects and deadlines are completed timeously.
- Attend project/ team meetings and be able to provide relevant feedback and updates on project progress.
Customer Relationship Management:
- Promote and represent the company brand and values at all times.
- Tasks/projects completed within a reasonable timeframe to the satisfaction of the customer
- Drive the development of strong relationships between company and customers at all times.
- Take every opportunity to help colleagues where required.
Qualifications and Experience:
- Grade 12 Senior Certificate
- Relevant Tertiary qualification
- 5 year’s + relevant experience
- Experience in the following:
- Javascript
- C#
- PHP
- SQL
- MVC, .NET Core
- Azure DevOps
- Knowledge of frontend (React.js, CSS, HTML,Bootstrap) is an advantage
If you are interested in applying for this role, please send a detailed copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed]
If you have not been contacted within two (2) weeks, please consider your application as unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Software Installation
- Development
- Implementation
- Design
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma