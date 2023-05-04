Senior Backend Developer

Our client, a well-established Information Technology company based in Umhlanga, is looking to fill the position of Senior Backend Software Developer.

Purpose of the Role:

The primary objective of the role of Senior Software Developer is to engage in identifying, designing, developing, installing and testing software systems and programmes they have built that serve user / customer needs. The Senior Software Developer must ensure that deadlines are adhered to, and solutions are designed optimally and to the standards and specifications required by the customer.

Key Responsibilities:

Software Development:

Researching, designing, implementing, and managing software programs by studying information needs; conferring with users; studying systems flow, data usage, and work processes; investigating problem areas; following the software development lifecycle.

Preparing and installing solutions by determining and designing system specifications, standards, and programming.

Determining operational feasibility by evaluating analysis, problem definition, requirements, solution development, and proposed solutions.

Documenting and demonstrating solutions by developing documentation, flowcharts, layouts, diagrams, charts, code comments and clear code.

Creating and optimizing mobile applications, website frontends and various platforms and interfaces.

Ensure websites, platforms, interfaces, and programmes developed are operating at optimal efficiency.

Testing and evaluating new programmes.

Improving operations by conducting systems analysis and recommending changes in policies and procedures.

Identifying areas for modification in existing programs and subsequently developing these modifications.

Writing and implementing efficient code.

Determining operational practicality.

Developing quality assurance procedures.

Deploying software tools, processes, and metrics.

Maintaining and upgrading existing systems.

Training users, where required.

Working closely with management as well as colleagues.

Updating job knowledge by keeping abreast of new trends, studying new methods, development tools and programming techniques.

Protecting operations by keeping information confidential.

Providing information by collecting, analysing, and summarizing development and service issues.

Making informed decisions quickly and taking ownership of services and applications at scale.

Collaborating with the team to brainstorm to create new products and plans to achieve goals.

Understanding customer needs and knowing how to create the tools to manage them.

Teamwork:

Collaborate with the team to ensure that projects and deadlines are completed timeously.

Attend project/ team meetings and be able to provide relevant feedback and updates on project progress.

Customer Relationship Management:

Promote and represent the company brand and values at all times.

Tasks/projects completed within a reasonable timeframe to the satisfaction of the customer

Drive the development of strong relationships between company and customers at all times.

Take every opportunity to help colleagues where required.

Qualifications and Experience:

Grade 12 Senior Certificate

Relevant Tertiary qualification

5 year’s + relevant experience

Experience in the following:

Javascript

C#

PHP

SQL

MVC, .NET Core

Azure DevOps

Knowledge of frontend (React.js, CSS, HTML,Bootstrap) is an advantage

If you are interested in applying for this role, please send a detailed copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed]

If you have not been contacted within two (2) weeks, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

