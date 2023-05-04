Senior Backend Developer

May 4, 2023

Our client, a well-established Information Technology company based in Umhlanga, is looking to fill the position of Senior Backend Software Developer.

Purpose of the Role:
The primary objective of the role of Senior Software Developer is to engage in identifying, designing, developing, installing and testing software systems and programmes they have built that serve user / customer needs. The Senior Software Developer must ensure that deadlines are adhered to, and solutions are designed optimally and to the standards and specifications required by the customer.

Key Responsibilities:
Software Development:

  • Researching, designing, implementing, and managing software programs by studying information needs; conferring with users; studying systems flow, data usage, and work processes; investigating problem areas; following the software development lifecycle.
  • Preparing and installing solutions by determining and designing system specifications, standards, and programming.
  • Determining operational feasibility by evaluating analysis, problem definition, requirements, solution development, and proposed solutions.
  • Documenting and demonstrating solutions by developing documentation, flowcharts, layouts, diagrams, charts, code comments and clear code.
  • Creating and optimizing mobile applications, website frontends and various platforms and interfaces.
  • Ensure websites, platforms, interfaces, and programmes developed are operating at optimal efficiency.
  • Testing and evaluating new programmes.
  • Improving operations by conducting systems analysis and recommending changes in policies and procedures.
  • Identifying areas for modification in existing programs and subsequently developing these modifications.
  • Writing and implementing efficient code.
  • Determining operational practicality.
  • Developing quality assurance procedures.
  • Deploying software tools, processes, and metrics.
  • Maintaining and upgrading existing systems.
  • Training users, where required.
  • Working closely with management as well as colleagues.
  • Updating job knowledge by keeping abreast of new trends, studying new methods, development tools and programming techniques.
  • Protecting operations by keeping information confidential.
  • Providing information by collecting, analysing, and summarizing development and service issues.
  • Making informed decisions quickly and taking ownership of services and applications at scale.
  • Collaborating with the team to brainstorm to create new products and plans to achieve goals.
  • Understanding customer needs and knowing how to create the tools to manage them.

Teamwork:

  • Collaborate with the team to ensure that projects and deadlines are completed timeously.
  • Attend project/ team meetings and be able to provide relevant feedback and updates on project progress.

Customer Relationship Management:

  • Promote and represent the company brand and values at all times.
  • Tasks/projects completed within a reasonable timeframe to the satisfaction of the customer
  • Drive the development of strong relationships between company and customers at all times.
  • Take every opportunity to help colleagues where required.

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Grade 12 Senior Certificate
  • Relevant Tertiary qualification
  • 5 year’s + relevant experience
  • Experience in the following:
  • Javascript
  • C#
  • PHP
  • SQL
  • MVC, .NET Core
  • Azure DevOps
  • Knowledge of frontend (React.js, CSS, HTML,Bootstrap) is an advantage

If you are interested in applying for this role, please send a detailed copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed]
If you have not been contacted within two (2) weeks, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Software Installation
  • Development
  • Implementation
  • Design

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position