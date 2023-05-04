Senior BI Full-Stack Developer

Guided by Architecture and a Technical Team Lead you will be responsible for establishing new technology components and reusable solution patterns that can be leveraged by business facing development teams in their day-to-day solutions.

You will constantly be developing and setting new principles, standards, processes, procedures, and guidelines for the wider BI community.

You should be able to communicate technical information to technical teams, as well as be

Competent in communicating challenges and solutions to project and operational leadership.

An understanding of data management solutions and a keen sense of the strategic value of information to an organisation will be of importance.

You will also be responsible for developing data warehousing blueprints, evaluating hardware and software platforms, and integrating systems; translating business needs into long-term architecture solutions.

Desired Skills:

SAP HANA

Teradata

Hadoop

Java

SAP Data Servies

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

5 to 10 years Software Development

About The Employer:

Company Group Technology is responsible for the provision of a digitally enabled technology service as a group COE, drive business and transformation and provide group-wide digital and data architecture. We operate the various technology platforms and shared services, ensure Cyber and Information Security resilience, and act as technology governance and risk orchestrator for technology across Company

Learn more/Apply for this position