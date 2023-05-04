Senior C# Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Senior C# Developer
R 720 000.00 to R 900 000.00 Per Annum (Neg up if you meet criteria)
Centurion
Do you want to be part of an IT change? Is it time to apply your years of experience and learn new skills? Let’s talk! Key concern seeks an experienced Software Developer with the following skills and abilities:
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Design and develop medium to complex solutions.
- Improve and optimize the performance of existing systems.
- Provide guidance in troubleshooting root-cause errors.
- Manage and guide junior team members to achieve their goals.
- Take part in the design workshops of the database and software.
- Stay up to date with technology trends, investigate solutions and make appropriate recommendations.
- Write software according to business requirements specifications, processes, and standards.
- Perform unit testing and hand over completed software for further testing, within agreed timeframes.
- Responsible for all aspects of the application development project life cycle.
- Develop and maintain modern software application architecture roadmap that supports an evolving enterprise innovation platform.
- Define and Maintain Application / Data / Security Architecture Principles and Policies.
- Update system documentation.
Qualification
Minimum Requirements:
- BTech IT or Informatics OR
- Bachelor’s degree, preferably in Computer Science, Management Information Systems, or related experience.
Work Experience
Minimum Requirements:
- At least 7 years in-depth programming experience with C# .NET and [URL Removed]
- Good knowledge of Microsoft SQL Server.
- In-depth knowledge of XML and web services
- Understanding of Agile principals
- Exposure to the financial services industry, specifically short-term insurance.
Minimum Requirements:
- Strong understanding of the various phases of a software development life cycle;
- Good appreciation of software design principles, practices and patterns;
- Structured approach to software development;
- Experience with in-depth testing;
- Ability to “see the bigger picture”, i.e. appreciate the business context in which the software will be deployed;
- Working in an Agile team/environment and related workflows/
Preferably, in addition to the above:
- To stay abreast of new technologies
- Innovative and out-the-box thinker
Attributes required for the position include but are not limited to:
- Strong programming aptitude;
- Strong software design skills
- A keen interest in the latest trends in software development;
- Committed to delivering high quality work;
- Taking ownership of work delivered;
- Ability to understand business issues related to the financial services industry to deliver a solution accordingly;
- Strong communication skills, both oral and written
- Good deductive and inductive reasoning
- Strong analytical and problem solving capabilities
- Good interpersonal skills, ability to work with diverse personality types and deal with conflict in an effective way
- Ability to work individually and with teams
- Ability to adapt to a fast-paced, ever-changing environment.
- Experience executing within a defined delivery methodology required. Methodology development experience will be an advantage;
- Positive attitude;
- Commitment to meeting deadlines.
About the Company
Applicants must have the following:
- Clear ITC
- Clear criminal record
- Excellent previous employment references.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- React.js
- Short-Term Insurance
- Leadership Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Insurance Firm with turnkey solutions. New IT turn around stratey in position and looking for staff who love coding and creating solutions that have not existed. This is a Hybrid role. Their is massive growth in technology and as a person.