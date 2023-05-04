Senior C# Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Senior C# Developer

R 720 000.00 to R 900 000.00 Per Annum (Neg up if you meet criteria)

Centurion

Do you want to be part of an IT change? Is it time to apply your years of experience and learn new skills? Let’s talk! Key concern seeks an experienced Software Developer with the following skills and abilities:

Duties and Responsibilities:

Design and develop medium to complex solutions.

Improve and optimize the performance of existing systems.

Provide guidance in troubleshooting root-cause errors.

Manage and guide junior team members to achieve their goals.

Take part in the design workshops of the database and software.

Stay up to date with technology trends, investigate solutions and make appropriate recommendations.

Write software according to business requirements specifications, processes, and standards.

Perform unit testing and hand over completed software for further testing, within agreed timeframes.

Responsible for all aspects of the application development project life cycle.

Develop and maintain modern software application architecture roadmap that supports an evolving enterprise innovation platform.

Define and Maintain Application / Data / Security Architecture Principles and Policies.

Update system documentation.

Qualification

Minimum Requirements:

BTech IT or Informatics OR

Bachelor’s degree, preferably in Computer Science, Management Information Systems, or related experience.

Work Experience

Minimum Requirements:

At least 7 years in-depth programming experience with C# .NET and [URL Removed]

Good knowledge of Microsoft SQL Server.

In-depth knowledge of XML and web services

Understanding of Agile principals

Exposure to the financial services industry, specifically short-term insurance.

Minimum Requirements:

Strong understanding of the various phases of a software development life cycle;

Good appreciation of software design principles, practices and patterns;

Structured approach to software development;

Experience with in-depth testing;

Ability to “see the bigger picture”, i.e. appreciate the business context in which the software will be deployed;

Working in an Agile team/environment and related workflows/

Preferably, in addition to the above:

To stay abreast of new technologies

Innovative and out-the-box thinker

Attributes required for the position include but are not limited to:

Strong programming aptitude;

Strong software design skills

A keen interest in the latest trends in software development;

Committed to delivering high quality work;

Taking ownership of work delivered;

Ability to understand business issues related to the financial services industry to deliver a solution accordingly;

Strong communication skills, both oral and written

Good deductive and inductive reasoning

Strong analytical and problem solving capabilities

Good interpersonal skills, ability to work with diverse personality types and deal with conflict in an effective way

Ability to work individually and with teams

Ability to adapt to a fast-paced, ever-changing environment.

Experience executing within a defined delivery methodology required. Methodology development experience will be an advantage;

Positive attitude;

Commitment to meeting deadlines.

About the Company

Applicants must have the following:

Clear ITC

Clear criminal record

Excellent previous employment references.

Contact Tracy [Phone Number Removed]; and email [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

C#

React.js

Short-Term Insurance

Leadership Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Insurance Firm with turnkey solutions. New IT turn around stratey in position and looking for staff who love coding and creating solutions that have not existed. This is a Hybrid role. Their is massive growth in technology and as a person.

