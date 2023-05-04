Senior CRM Developer Consultant – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are seeking a Senior CRM Developer/Consultant to join our dynamic team.

Qualification Required

Matric

Preferred Qualification

Azure Solutions Architect Expert

Relevant IT Qualification

Experience Required

8 – 10 years experience in Developing Solutions

Experience in leading technical teams

Management experience

Suitable domain experience

Consulting experience

Highly proficient in mentoring and leading technical people

Duties/Responsibilities:

Taking full responsibility for adhering to our development standards and best practices in construction.

Executing all elements of the SDLC including code reviews, testing, security, environment maintenance, continuous integration, adherence to architecture and creation and maintenance of technical documentation.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

