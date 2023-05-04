We are seeking a Senior CRM Developer/Consultant to join our dynamic team.
Qualification Required
- Matric
Preferred Qualification
- Azure Solutions Architect Expert
- Relevant IT Qualification
Experience Required
- 8 – 10 years experience in Developing Solutions
- Experience in leading technical teams
- Management experience
- Suitable domain experience
- Consulting experience
- Highly proficient in mentoring and leading technical people
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Taking full responsibility for adhering to our development standards and best practices in construction.
- Executing all elements of the SDLC including code reviews, testing, security, environment maintenance, continuous integration, adherence to architecture and creation and maintenance of technical documentation.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML