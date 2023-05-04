Senior CRM Developer Consultant

May 4, 2023

We are seeking a Senior CRM Developer/Consultant to join our dynamic team.

Qualification Required

  • Matric

Preferred Qualification

  • Azure Solutions Architect Expert

  • Relevant IT Qualification

Experience Required

  • 8 – 10 years experience in Developing Solutions

  • Experience in leading technical teams

  • Management experience

  • Suitable domain experience

  • Consulting experience

  • Highly proficient in mentoring and leading technical people

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Taking full responsibility for adhering to our development standards and best practices in construction.

  • Executing all elements of the SDLC including code reviews, testing, security, environment maintenance, continuous integration, adherence to architecture and creation and maintenance of technical documentation.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position