Senior Database Administrator

Requirements:

Grade 12

Diploma or Degree in IT administration, MCSE, MCDBA SQL and Database design, etc.

Minimum of 5+ years in database administration in advanced stage with proven track record.

Experience with Windows Server 2016 upwards and SQL [Phone Number Removed]; and the proper disk configuration and layout to support large, scalable SQL Server environments

Data warehousing and transactional flows of data from different systems

Microsoft SSRS, SSIS, SSAS

Virtual Server Experience, Azure or AWS experience a bonus

Desired Skills:

SQL Server Database Administration

Microsoft SSRS

Database Management

Database Administration

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position