Senior Database Administrator – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for a Senior Database Administrator. Consultant / Client facing.
Qualification Required:
- National Senior Certificate
- Relevant Tertiary Qualification
Preferred Qualification:
- BTECH Information Technology/ BSc Computer Science Degree
- MCSA Certified
Experience required:
- Function related experience:
- Leading teams: 4 > years
- Project experience: 5 > years
- Other experience: MS SQL Development experience
- Design and Architecture Experience
- Disaster Recovery Implementation
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Ensure all solutions conform to the business standards.
- Maintaining the uptime and availability of production databases
- Identify server hardware, software and optimal configurations and requirements
- Database Software Installation, Upgrades and Patch maintenance as well as Database Requirements analysis and Design
- Periodically assess and refine database standards based on new technologies and business direction
- Develop and improve procedures for automated monitoring of database availability and performance
- Review performance stats and recommend changes for tuning database, server, storage configurations and applications
- Design and Implement Database Backup and Recovery strategy and Disaster Recovery Strategy
- Assume ownership of database related problems; pursuing short and long-term problem resolution and root cause analysis
- Work with vendors and internal support representatives to gather information, determine and implement resolutions
- Coordinate interaction with vendors in critical database problem situations
- Investigate, analyse and document reported defects.
- Read and Interpret business and functional Requirements Specific as well as Technical specifications.
- Create, document, and implement maintenance procedures, architectural plans, scripts, and tests
- Keep abreast of new technologies and trends.
- Provide coaching, and mentoring to juniors in the team.
- Motivate team to work together in the most efficient manner
- Keeps track of lessons learned and shares those lessons with team members and project manager
Work Environment:
- Hybrid
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML