Senior Database Administrator – Gauteng Johannesburg

May 4, 2023

We are looking for a Senior Database Administrator. Consultant / Client facing.

Qualification Required:

  • National Senior Certificate

  • Relevant Tertiary Qualification

Preferred Qualification:

  • BTECH Information Technology/ BSc Computer Science Degree

  • MCSA Certified

Experience required:

  • Function related experience:

  • Leading teams: 4 > years

  • Project experience: 5 > years

  • Other experience: MS SQL Development experience

  • Design and Architecture Experience

  • Disaster Recovery Implementation

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Ensure all solutions conform to the business standards.

  • Maintaining the uptime and availability of production databases

  • Identify server hardware, software and optimal configurations and requirements

  • Database Software Installation, Upgrades and Patch maintenance as well as Database Requirements analysis and Design

  • Periodically assess and refine database standards based on new technologies and business direction

  • Develop and improve procedures for automated monitoring of database availability and performance

  • Review performance stats and recommend changes for tuning database, server, storage configurations and applications

  • Design and Implement Database Backup and Recovery strategy and Disaster Recovery Strategy

  • Assume ownership of database related problems; pursuing short and long-term problem resolution and root cause analysis

  • Work with vendors and internal support representatives to gather information, determine and implement resolutions

  • Coordinate interaction with vendors in critical database problem situations

  • Investigate, analyse and document reported defects.

  • Read and Interpret business and functional Requirements Specific as well as Technical specifications.

  • Create, document, and implement maintenance procedures, architectural plans, scripts, and tests

  • Keep abreast of new technologies and trends.

  • Provide coaching, and mentoring to juniors in the team.

  • Motivate team to work together in the most efficient manner

  • Keeps track of lessons learned and shares those lessons with team members and project manager

Work Environment:

  • Hybrid

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position