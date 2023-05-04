Senior Database Administrator – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for a Senior Database Administrator. Consultant / Client facing.

Qualification Required:

National Senior Certificate

Relevant Tertiary Qualification

Preferred Qualification:

BTECH Information Technology/ BSc Computer Science Degree

MCSA Certified

Experience required:

Function related experience:

Leading teams: 4 > years

Project experience: 5 > years

Other experience: MS SQL Development experience

Design and Architecture Experience

Disaster Recovery Implementation

Duties/Responsibilities:

Ensure all solutions conform to the business standards.

Maintaining the uptime and availability of production databases

Identify server hardware, software and optimal configurations and requirements

Database Software Installation, Upgrades and Patch maintenance as well as Database Requirements analysis and Design

Periodically assess and refine database standards based on new technologies and business direction

Develop and improve procedures for automated monitoring of database availability and performance

Review performance stats and recommend changes for tuning database, server, storage configurations and applications

Design and Implement Database Backup and Recovery strategy and Disaster Recovery Strategy

Assume ownership of database related problems; pursuing short and long-term problem resolution and root cause analysis

Work with vendors and internal support representatives to gather information, determine and implement resolutions

Coordinate interaction with vendors in critical database problem situations

Investigate, analyse and document reported defects.

Read and Interpret business and functional Requirements Specific as well as Technical specifications.

Create, document, and implement maintenance procedures, architectural plans, scripts, and tests

Keep abreast of new technologies and trends.

Provide coaching, and mentoring to juniors in the team.

Motivate team to work together in the most efficient manner

Keeps track of lessons learned and shares those lessons with team members and project manager

Work Environment:

Hybrid

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

