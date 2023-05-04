Senior Database Administrator – Gauteng Woodmead

Requirements:
Grade 12
Diploma or Degree in IT administration, MCSE, MCDBA SQL and Database design, etc.
Minimum of 5+ years in database administration in advanced stage with proven track record.
Experience with Windows Server 2016 upwards and SQL [Phone Number Removed]; and the proper disk configuration and layout to support large, scalable SQL Server environments
Data warehousing and transactional flows of data from different systems
Microsoft SSRS, SSIS, SSAS
Virtual Server Experience, Azure or AWS experience a bonus
Desired Skills:
- SQL Server Database Administration
- Microsoft SSRS
- Database Management
- Database Administration
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma