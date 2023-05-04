Ready to take the .NET world by storm? We’re looking for a Senior .NET Developer to help us revolutionize the software development industry! If you’re a .NET guru with a passion for innovation and a talent for delivering high-quality solutions, apply now and let’s change the game together!
- Strong experience in software development using Microsoft .NET framework, including C# or other .NET languages.
- Solid understanding of cloud computing concepts, including Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS).
- Experience in designing and implementing RESTful APIs and microservices architectures.
- Proficiency in software development best practices, such as object-oriented programming, design patterns, and SOLID principles.
- Strong debugging, troubleshooting, and problem-solving skills.
- Knowledge of database design and development using Microsoft SQL Server or other relational databases.
Qualification Required:
- Matric – Grade 12
Preferred Qualification:
- Any Microsoft related certifications are advantageous
As a .NET Azure Developer, you will be responsible for developing, implementing, and maintaining software applications that leverage Microsoft .NET framework and Microsoft Azure cloud services. You will work closely with cross-functional teams, including software architects, developers, and operations teams, to design and deliver scalable, reliable, and high-performance applications that meet business requirements.
- Design, develop, and maintain .NET applications using Azure cloud services.
- Collaborate with software architects, developers, and operations teams to gather requirements and design scalable, reliable, and high-performance solutions.
- Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code in C# or other .NET languages.
- Implement secure coding practices and follow software development best practices.
- Troubleshoot and debug application issues, and provide timely resolutions.
- Optimize application performance and scalability through code optimization, caching, and other techniques.
- Collaborate with database administrators to design and implement efficient database solutions using Azure SQL Database or other Azure database services.
- Stay updated with the latest technologies and best practices in .NET and Azure, and provide recommendations for improving the application architecture and development process.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure successful application deployment and operation in Azure cloud environments.
- Provide technical guidance and mentorship to junior developers, as needed.
12 Months Contract
Hybrid – Cape Town
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML