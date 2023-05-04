Senior .Net Developer

Ready to take the .NET world by storm? We’re looking for a Senior .NET Developer to help us revolutionize the software development industry! If you’re a .NET guru with a passion for innovation and a talent for delivering high-quality solutions, apply now and let’s change the game together!

Strong experience in software development using Microsoft .NET framework, including C# or other .NET languages.

Solid understanding of cloud computing concepts, including Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS).

Experience in designing and implementing RESTful APIs and microservices architectures.

Proficiency in software development best practices, such as object-oriented programming, design patterns, and SOLID principles.

Strong debugging, troubleshooting, and problem-solving skills.

Knowledge of database design and development using Microsoft SQL Server or other relational databases.

Qualification Required:

Matric – Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

Any Microsoft related certifications are advantageous

As a .NET Azure Developer, you will be responsible for developing, implementing, and maintaining software applications that leverage Microsoft .NET framework and Microsoft Azure cloud services. You will work closely with cross-functional teams, including software architects, developers, and operations teams, to design and deliver scalable, reliable, and high-performance applications that meet business requirements.

Design, develop, and maintain .NET applications using Azure cloud services.

Collaborate with software architects, developers, and operations teams to gather requirements and design scalable, reliable, and high-performance solutions.

Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code in C# or other .NET languages.

Implement secure coding practices and follow software development best practices.

Troubleshoot and debug application issues, and provide timely resolutions.

Optimize application performance and scalability through code optimization, caching, and other techniques.

Collaborate with database administrators to design and implement efficient database solutions using Azure SQL Database or other Azure database services.

Stay updated with the latest technologies and best practices in .NET and Azure, and provide recommendations for improving the application architecture and development process.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure successful application deployment and operation in Azure cloud environments.

Provide technical guidance and mentorship to junior developers, as needed.

12 Months Contract

Hybrid – Cape Town

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

