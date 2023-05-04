Senior .Net Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

May 4, 2023

Ready to take the .NET world by storm? We’re looking for a Senior .NET Developer to help us revolutionize the software development industry! If you’re a .NET guru with a passion for innovation and a talent for delivering high-quality solutions, apply now and let’s change the game together!

  • Strong experience in software development using Microsoft .NET framework, including C# or other .NET languages.

  • Solid understanding of cloud computing concepts, including Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS).

  • Experience in designing and implementing RESTful APIs and microservices architectures.

  • Proficiency in software development best practices, such as object-oriented programming, design patterns, and SOLID principles.

  • Strong debugging, troubleshooting, and problem-solving skills.

  • Knowledge of database design and development using Microsoft SQL Server or other relational databases.

Qualification Required:

  • Matric – Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

  • Any Microsoft related certifications are advantageous

As a .NET Azure Developer, you will be responsible for developing, implementing, and maintaining software applications that leverage Microsoft .NET framework and Microsoft Azure cloud services. You will work closely with cross-functional teams, including software architects, developers, and operations teams, to design and deliver scalable, reliable, and high-performance applications that meet business requirements.

  • Design, develop, and maintain .NET applications using Azure cloud services.

  • Collaborate with software architects, developers, and operations teams to gather requirements and design scalable, reliable, and high-performance solutions.

  • Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code in C# or other .NET languages.

  • Implement secure coding practices and follow software development best practices.

  • Troubleshoot and debug application issues, and provide timely resolutions.

  • Optimize application performance and scalability through code optimization, caching, and other techniques.

  • Collaborate with database administrators to design and implement efficient database solutions using Azure SQL Database or other Azure database services.

  • Stay updated with the latest technologies and best practices in .NET and Azure, and provide recommendations for improving the application architecture and development process.

  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure successful application deployment and operation in Azure cloud environments.

  • Provide technical guidance and mentorship to junior developers, as needed.

12 Months Contract

Hybrid – Cape Town

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position