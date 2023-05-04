Senior Rails Developer (CPT Hybrid) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A company that is revolutionizing cross-border payments, foreign exchange, treasury management, and international settlement is seeking a Senior Rails Developer to join its globally diverse team. The successful candidate should have a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field or equivalent job experience, and at least 5 years of professional experience in web development with a focus on server-side technologies like Ruby on Rails, PostgreSQL, MySQL, and Redis. The ideal candidate should also have experience in the financial services or financial intermediation industry.

DUTIES:

In this role you will collaborate with Front-end Developers and other team members to develop and maintain web applications using Ruby on Rails, implement features and functionality, and perform code reviews.

Develop and maintain high-quality, scalable web applications using Ruby on Rails.

Collaborate with Front-end Developers and other team members to implement features and functionality.

Evaluate business requirements to ensure alignment between business and technology. Translate business requirements into robust technical solutions.

Write clean and efficient code while adhering to best practices.

Review and test code to ensure high-quality software.

Troubleshoot and debug applications.

Optimize applications for maximum speed and scalability.

Identify and address development bottlenecks and toil.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field. Equivalent job experience will be considered.

At least 5 years of professional experience in web development, with a focus on server-side technologies such as Ruby on Rails, PostgreSQL, MySQL, and Redis.

Excellent understanding of web application architecture and object-oriented programming principles.

Ability to maintain and upgrade legacy Rails applications.

Fluency in front-end technologies such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

Experience with version control systems such as Git.

Superior technical design skills.

To Stand Out:

Experience working in the financial services or financial intermediation industry.

Understanding of Forex/Stock/Cryptocurrency exchanges.

Passion for clean, well-documented and efficient code and the desire to continually improve an existing codebase.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent leadership, verbal, and written communication skills.

COMMENTS:

