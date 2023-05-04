Server Engineer

Our client in the manufacturing industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Server Engineer.

Requirements:

BSc in Computer Science and Information Systems OR BTech in Information Technology.

Industry Certification (MCSE, VMware, SQL).

5 years of relevant experience in an ICT environment.

3 years of Data Centre experience.

Quality orientated with attention to detail.

Good decision making and Organisational skills.

Ability to work under pressure and as a team member.

Great interpersonal and Communication skills essential.

Required to work overtime as and when required.

Taking initiative and being innovative.

Ability to prepare detailed written instructions and documentation.

Responsibilities:

Availability and accessibility of data information required on time and in the future.

Security and Systems Health monitoring.

Maintenance, Patching and Upgrades of ICT equipment.

Compliance of relevant laws, regulations and contractual arrangements.

Delivery of IT service through processing of data by application and support systems processes.

Ensuring the safe-keeping of data, security, disaster management plans and availability of systems and software.

Advanced trouble shooting and configuration of ITC equipment.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of submitting your application.

Desired Skills:

Computer Science

Disaster Management

Data Centre Experience

Compliance

Troubleshooting

MCSE

VMware

