Server Engineer

May 4, 2023

Our client in the manufacturing industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Server Engineer.
Requirements:

  • BSc in Computer Science and Information Systems OR BTech in Information Technology.
  • Industry Certification (MCSE, VMware, SQL).
  • 5 years of relevant experience in an ICT environment.
  • 3 years of Data Centre experience.
  • Quality orientated with attention to detail.
  • Good decision making and Organisational skills.
  • Ability to work under pressure and as a team member.
  • Great interpersonal and Communication skills essential.
  • Required to work overtime as and when required.
  • Taking initiative and being innovative.
  • Ability to prepare detailed written instructions and documentation.

Responsibilities:

  • Availability and accessibility of data information required on time and in the future.
  • Security and Systems Health monitoring.
  • Maintenance, Patching and Upgrades of ICT equipment.
  • Compliance of relevant laws, regulations and contractual arrangements.
  • Delivery of IT service through processing of data by application and support systems processes.
  • Ensuring the safe-keeping of data, security, disaster management plans and availability of systems and software.
  • Advanced trouble shooting and configuration of ITC equipment.

Desired Skills:

  • Computer Science
  • Disaster Management
  • Data Centre Experience
  • Compliance
  • Troubleshooting
  • MCSE
  • VMware

