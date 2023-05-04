Server Engineer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client in the manufacturing industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Server Engineer.
Requirements:
- BSc in Computer Science and Information Systems OR BTech in Information Technology.
- Industry Certification (MCSE, VMware, SQL).
- 5 years of relevant experience in an ICT environment.
- 3 years of Data Centre experience.
- Quality orientated with attention to detail.
- Good decision making and Organisational skills.
- Ability to work under pressure and as a team member.
- Great interpersonal and Communication skills essential.
- Required to work overtime as and when required.
- Taking initiative and being innovative.
- Ability to prepare detailed written instructions and documentation.
Responsibilities:
- Availability and accessibility of data information required on time and in the future.
- Security and Systems Health monitoring.
- Maintenance, Patching and Upgrades of ICT equipment.
- Compliance of relevant laws, regulations and contractual arrangements.
- Delivery of IT service through processing of data by application and support systems processes.
- Ensuring the safe-keeping of data, security, disaster management plans and availability of systems and software.
- Advanced trouble shooting and configuration of ITC equipment.
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of submitting your application.
Desired Skills:
- Computer Science
- Disaster Management
- Data Centre Experience
- Compliance
- Troubleshooting
- MCSE
- VMware