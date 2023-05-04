Solutions Analyst at Reverside – Gauteng

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base. We are looking for Solutions Analyst Professionals with 8+ years solid development experience in React Developer and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

Requirements:

Core Mainframe application knowledge – 5 Years’ experience

Manuel testing skills – 5 Years’ experience

Agile – SAFE Methodology – 2 Years’ experience

5 Year working within a banking environment

8 to 10 years working experience

Desired Skills:

Agile

SAFE Methodology

Solutions Analyst

Information Technology

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

