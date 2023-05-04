Solutions Architect at Centice – Gauteng Midrand

A leading solutions IT giant is currently looking for a Solutions Architect in their Collaboration and Enterprise Networks division.

Desired Skills:

SoW

Infrastructure

network

networking

solutions architect

Solution Architecture

TOGAF

Enterprise Architecture

Technical Architecture

Solution Design

Integration Architecture

Architecture Design

Solution Implementation

Architectural

IT Strategy

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Experienced required :

– Minimum of 8 years of experience in the IT industry, including architecture design and implementation (in a networking and infrastructure environment)

– Grade 12

– Management qualifications or equivalent

– Preparing of pre-sales and technical documentation

– Presentation of both technical and business value propositions of proposed solutions

– Manage service delivery contracts

– Govern the corporate identity

– Implementing company policies and procedures

