Solutions Architect at Centice – Gauteng Midrand

A leading solutions IT giant is currently looking for a Solutions Architect in their Collaboration and Enterprise Networks division.
Desired Skills:
- SoW
- Infrastructure
- network
- networking
- solutions architect
- Solution Architecture
- TOGAF
- Enterprise Architecture
- Technical Architecture
- Solution Design
- Integration Architecture
- Architecture Design
- Solution Implementation
- Architectural
- IT Strategy
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Experienced required :
– Minimum of 8 years of experience in the IT industry, including architecture design and implementation (in a networking and infrastructure environment)
– Grade 12
– Management qualifications or equivalent
– Preparing of pre-sales and technical documentation
– Presentation of both technical and business value propositions of proposed solutions
– Manage service delivery contracts
– Govern the corporate identity
– Implementing company policies and procedures