Solutions Architect at Centice

May 4, 2023

A leading solutions IT giant is currently looking for a Solutions Architect in their Collaboration and Enterprise Networks division.

Desired Skills:

  • SoW
  • Infrastructure
  • network
  • networking
  • solutions architect
  • Solution Architecture
  • TOGAF
  • Enterprise Architecture
  • Technical Architecture
  • Solution Design
  • Integration Architecture
  • Architecture Design
  • Solution Implementation
  • Architectural
  • IT Strategy

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Experienced required :

– Minimum of 8 years of experience in the IT industry, including architecture design and implementation (in a networking and infrastructure environment)
– Grade 12
– Management qualifications or equivalent
– Preparing of pre-sales and technical documentation
– Presentation of both technical and business value propositions of proposed solutions
– Manage service delivery contracts
– Govern the corporate identity
– Implementing company policies and procedures

Learn more/Apply for this position