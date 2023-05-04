Systems Administrator – Gauteng Edenvale

- Matric
- A+
- Studying towards or completing Microsoft Certified Desktop Support Technician (MCDST) will be advantageous.
- At least two years experience working as an IT support technician
- Understanding different network technologies, security systems, and tenets is a must.
- You should also have experience in monitoring as well as auditing systems.
- AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner certificate is an added advantage
- Knowledge in system advancement and virtual technology and awareness about security controls.
- Ability to translate the architectural needs and some over-networking concepts(firewalls, TCP/IP, DNS)
- A basic understanding of cloud computing is a must
Desired Skills:
- MCDST
- AWS Certified Cloud
- Firewalls
- TCP/IP
- DNS
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate