Systems Administrator – Gauteng Edenvale

May 4, 2023

  • Matric
  • A+
  • Studying towards or completing Microsoft Certified Desktop Support Technician (MCDST) will be advantageous.
  • At least two years experience working as an IT support technician
  • Understanding different network technologies, security systems, and tenets is a must.
  • You should also have experience in monitoring as well as auditing systems.
  • AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner certificate is an added advantage
  • Knowledge in system advancement and virtual technology and awareness about security controls.
  • Ability to translate the architectural needs and some over-networking concepts(firewalls, TCP/IP, DNS)
  • A basic understanding of cloud computing is a must

Desired Skills:

  • MCDST
  • AWS Certified Cloud
  • Firewalls
  • TCP/IP
  • DNS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

