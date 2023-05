Systems Engineer Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client is looking for a Systems Engineer Specialist.

Description

To provide specialist technical expertise and support in installing; testing; tuning; optimising; diagnosing problems; repairing; upgrading and maintaining both externally and internally supplied hardware and systems software (i.e., Operating systems; data management products; office automation products; embedded systems); and other utility enabling software and related equipment.

Experience:

10 years plus exposure to IT environment with minimum of 5 years Systems Engineering.

Additional Experience: 2-3 x Years Experience in Cloud

Desired Skills:

Drafting reports

Business Writing

Identify trends

Fault Finding

Problem Resolution

Root Analysis

