Technical Lead – Gauteng Randburg

Fabulous International team in Cloud Migration, looking for a TECHNICAL LEAD to join their organization soonest!

The ideal candidate will take on leadership responsibilities for both client engagements and internal projects. They should have technical expertise and knowledge in the Microsoft Ecosystem, specifically with On-prem Microsoft Servers, Applications, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Azure.

Role Responsibilities

Lead the technical solution architecture and design of our solutions for client implementation and projects.

Engage in technical presales and proof of concept (POC) efforts.

Assist in the generation and creation of proposals and solution documentation.

Create and standardize technical documentation, such as design and architecture documentation.

Collaborate with our technical team to execute a wide range of content management solutions.

Lead and support the technical team with troubleshooting and error remediation tasks throughout projects and implementations.

Work with our team of experienced engineers and solution architects to develop and implement solutions that meet the needs of our enterprise and corporate clients.

Minimum Qualifications Certifications Required:

Microsoft 365 Certified: Enterprise Administrator Expert

Microsoft Certified: Identity and Access Administrator Associate

Microsoft 365 Security Administrator Associate

Beneficial Qualifications:

Azure AI Engineer Associate

Teams Meetings and Meeting Rooms Technical Assessment

If you are consultative and entrepreneurial in your approach, passionate about service delivery and technically brilliant, then please apply soonest by sending us your updated profile, Thank you!

Desired Skills:

Technical Leadership

Cloud migration

Microsoft 365

Microsoft Azure

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

