Test Automation Engineer (Hybrid) 1481_LM

May 4, 2023

  • Collaborate with team, system analysis, design, development and testing for their assigned technical products or applications within the context of an agile/DevOps delivery model.

  • Automation of Frontend, Backend and Integration, performance and load testing using industry standard tools, fit for purpose.

  • Integrate automation testing at various stages of the build and deploy pipeline for development, regression & release cycles. Working with the feature teams to build up disposable test environments.

  • Overall management and maintenance and preparation of test data.

  • Interpretation of Testing Results and logging of Defects on JIRA.

  • Coordination between development and support environments.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Relevant IT Degree

  • 3 years plus in a test automation role.

  • More than 5 year’s total experience in software development

Desired Skills:

  • Test Analysis
  • REST
  • SOAP API
  • CI/CD tools
  • SQL

