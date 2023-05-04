Test Automation Engineer (Hybrid) 1481_LM

- Collaborate with team, system analysis, design, development and testing for their assigned technical products or applications within the context of an agile/DevOps delivery model.
- Automation of Frontend, Backend and Integration, performance and load testing using industry standard tools, fit for purpose.
- Integrate automation testing at various stages of the build and deploy pipeline for development, regression & release cycles. Working with the feature teams to build up disposable test environments.
- Overall management and maintenance and preparation of test data.
- Interpretation of Testing Results and logging of Defects on JIRA.
- Coordination between development and support environments.
Minimum Requirements:
- Relevant IT Degree
- 3 years plus in a test automation role.
- More than 5 year’s total experience in software development
Desired Skills:
- Test Analysis
- REST
- SOAP API
- CI/CD tools
- SQL