Website Administrator – Western Cape Cape Town

Do you have a passion for web design and a talent for turning ideas into reality? Are you a tech-savvy wizard with the power to create amazing user experiences? Our client is looking for a Web Administrator to join their team and help them elevate their website to the next level. As the Website Administrator, you’ll have the opportunity to unleash your creativity, build amazing digital experiences, and leave a lasting impression on future customers.

Responsibilities:

Work your magic to design and develop company’s website, creating stunning visuals and engaging user experiences.

Ensure that the website is fully functional, performing regular tests to identify and resolve any issues that may arise.

Optimize the website for search engines, utilizing the latest SEO techniques to boost visibility and ranking.

Collaborate with other departments to understand their needs and create solutions that meet their goals and objectives.

Monitor website traffic and user behavior to identify areas for improvement and make data-driven decisions to enhance the user experience.

Stay up-to-date with the latest trends and technologies in web design and development, and use your knowledge to enhance the website’s functionality and features.

Manage website hosting, domain registration, and SSL certification, ensuring the website is secure and performing at peak levels.

Work with the marketing team to develop and implement strategies for email marketing, social media marketing, and PPC advertising.

Requirements:

A minimum of 2 years of experience as a Website Administrator or similar role.

Mastery of HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and other web development languages.

Experience with CMS platforms such as Shopify or Magento.

Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to work independently.

Exceptional communication and collaboration skills.

If you’re ready to work your magic and become their next Website Administrator, apply now below or email your CV to [Email Address Removed] .We can’t wait to see what you can do.

Desired Skills:

Social Media

Web Design

Web Development

