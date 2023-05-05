Analyst Programmer (C#.Net) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A fast-paced Asset Management Specialist based in Bellville seeks a strong technical Analyst Programmer who will be responsible for designing and developing effective software solutions to meet clients’ requirements. The role will also include gathering user requirements, defining system functionality and writing code in various languages, depending on what the area of expertise is. You will require Matric/Grade 12 and preferably have a suitable Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/Engineering or similar field & have 5+ years’ work experience in C#.Net. You will also need solid experience writing Unit/Integration Tests using NUnit/xUnit, skills in relational database queries and Object Oriented Design (SOLID principles, patterns, etc.) and experience working in an Agile Development environment.

DUTIES:

Develop well-designed software to the approval of the Product Owner.

Develop high quality software to the approval of the QA Manager.

Participate actively in the Scrum process.

Troubleshoot and solve incidents in the product.

Build knowledge of new technical tools and relevant technology on a continuous basis.

Provide mentorship and coaching to other team members.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Matric / Grade 12.

Relevant Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or relevant experience in related field is preferable.

Experience/Skills –

5 Years experience in Microsoft C# .NET.

Solid experience in writing Unit/Integration Tests using NUnit/xUnit.

Solid experience in multi-tenant environments and large-scale data.

Good skills in relational database queries.

Good skills in Object Oriented Design (SOLID principles, patterns etc.).

Experience in working in an Agile Development environment.

Advantageous –

Experience in modern Web technologies (HTML5 – native web components, JavaScript (ES6+), CSS3+).

Experience in Git Source Control.

