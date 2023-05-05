B-BBEE Senior Analyst – Eastern Cape Gqebera

An established Eastern Cape Accounting Firm is looking for a BEE Analyst, to be based in their Gqeberha office. The role will include completing BEE verifications In generic codes, construction, tourism and ICT, as well as consulting with clients how to improve their B-BBEE rating.

Minimum requirements:

Grade 12

Previous experience within a BEE verification agency essential

Previous experience at a Senior Analyst level essential

Driver’s license and own vehicle

Desired Skills:

Analysis

Audits

BBBEE

