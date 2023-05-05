B-BBEE Senior Analyst – Eastern Cape Gqebera

An established Eastern Cape Accounting Firm is looking for a BEE Analyst, to be based in their Gqeberha office. The role will include completing BEE verifications In generic codes, construction, tourism and ICT, as well as consulting with clients how to improve their B-BBEE rating.
Minimum requirements:
- Grade 12
- Previous experience within a BEE verification agency essential
- Previous experience at a Senior Analyst level essential
- Driver’s license and own vehicle
Desired Skills:
- Analysis
- Audits
- BBBEE